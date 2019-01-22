Sheath Your Sword, Egbe Urges those Fighting NFF Leadership

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Company, Ebi Egbe, has appealed to those fighting the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sheathe their sword in the interest of the nation’s football.

Egbe who spoke at the weekend in Lagos said what those distracting the Amaju Pinnick led board of the NFF “are not only causing untold damage to Nigerian football but dragging the nation backward.”

He noted that the country may achieve little or nothing at the end of the day, no thanks to the “Pull Him Down” position taken by some stakeholders, who are fighting the board for selfish reasons, rather than national interest.

“We know where all the noise some people are making about the embezzlement of funds in NFF are coming from. We know they are motivated by the leadership tussle in the Glass House.

“But the truth is that there can not be two NFF Presidents in Nigeria at the same time. The elections in Katsina have come and gone. Winners emerged and what one expects from genuine stakeholders is to accept the result and support those running the Glass House.

“All the squabbles right now would only be winding back the hands of the clock for Nigerian football. If this summer Nigeria fails to lift the AFCON trophy in Egypt, we know those to hold responsible,” Egbe warned.

Egbe, A FIFA licensed match agent further pointed out that the fact that all the nation’s football stakeholders are not on the same page is de – marketing Nigerian football.

“If we keep fighting, sponsors won’t come in to buy into the nation’s football project and this unfortunately is what some stakeholders fighting Pinnick want. I urge them to do a rethink,” Egbe concluded.