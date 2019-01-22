Senate Fails to Form Quorum, Adjourns Sitting

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday adjourned sitting to Wednesday due to its inability to form quorum as only 10 Senators were present.

Senate Majority Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, had moved a point of order alluding to the fact that the Senate did not form quorum.

There are 109 members in the red chamber and they could only form quorum if at least 37 of them are present.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had barely finished reading the votes and proceedings of last Thursday’s sitting when Adeyeye’s point of order was raised.

Saraki, who agreed with Adeyeye’s position, called for the adjournment of the day’s sitting.

Senators that attended Tuesday’s sitting include Saraki, Andrew Uchendu, Philip Aduda, Adeyeye, Gbenga Ashafa and Shaba Lafiagi.

Others are Emmanuel Bwacha, Francis Alimikhena, Suleiman Adokwe and Gbolahan Dada.

Details later…