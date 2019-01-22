NiMet Perfects Synergy with Unilag

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), with the University of Lagos (Unilag).

The MoU, which centred on the promotion of activities relating to meteorology/climatology, and climate change in Nigeria, would also feature collaborative researches between the parties, especially in the sphere of marine meteorology in view of UNILAG’s proximity to water.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said, “One of the objective of this collaboration is to enhance capacity of the two organisations with a view to providing relevant tools that will enhance the delivery of products and services to different sectors of the Nigerian economy. NiMet would also wish to leverage on your human resources to improve our services and manpower.”

The data being generated from Meteorological station established in the University of Lagos are expected to be for the good of Nigerians and jointly supervised by NiMet and the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ogundipe Oluwatoyin, who thanked the DG/CEO NiMet, for the novel gesture, said besides the human resources exchange program enshrined in the MoU, the university is willing to heed to the advice from the NiMet Director General by establishing a program in the university on meteorology.

This, the VC alluded, would boost its students base as well as contribute towards the promotion and endearment of the discipline into the minds of Nigerians.

The establishment of the meteorological station in the University of Lagos, and the attendant signing of memorandum of Understanding with Nigerian Meteorological Agency, would boost the weather station density of the Agency as well as improve the efficacy of the forecasts issued to the Nigerian public.