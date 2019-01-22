NAHCO to Partner ICAN on Capacity Development

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (nahco aviance), has expressed its preparedness to partner the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on human capacity development.

Speaking with a delegation of the Ikeja District of the Institute who paid her a courtesy visit at the company’s head office in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the group would partner with ICAN in organising in-house training for staff who are accountants and others who are non – accounting staff of the company for capacity development and financial literacy.

Commending the role its chartered accountants play in the development of the company, Fagbemi said nahco aviance boasts of a sizeable number of chartered accountants and that the Company had always supported their participation in ICAN programmes.

“At NAHCO, we believe in training and retraining of staff. That is why we have a semi-autonomous unit called Learning & Development enabled with global affiliations, which handles aviation related training for the Company. Members of our staff are some of the best trained in the industry.”

She disclosed that the company would leave no stone unturned in giving the best training to its staff.

Explaining why the company had to run a harmonised group structure, the GMD said since the company is a group with a number of subsidiary companies, it has to be properly run as a group in a way that bring value to shareholders.

In his response, the Chairman, Ikeja District of ICAN, Mr. Oni Olalere, commended the management of the Company stating that ICAN was happy with the level of support NAHCO had been giving to its members working in the Company and also the Ikeja District of the Institute.

He called for more cooperation between NAHCO and the Institute in areas of training and sponsorship of the Institute’s events.