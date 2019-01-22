Interswitch Announces New Offerings

The Interswitch Group has announced a new offering for the acquisition of its Interswitch SKIDATA parking system. The new offering is a package that allows for flexible payment plans and budget-friendly implementation options, with a guarantee of after-sale support and maintenance.

Interswitch is partnering with SKIDATA (its technical partner) to provide parking solutions that eases access for vehicles and people. The solution focuses on products for car parks, shopping malls, estates, parks, and event facilities. These range from barriers and columns, to automated payment machines, cash desks and validation systems to access readers, marketing and customer loyalty solutions and tickets – as well as the SKIDATA tools for reporting, control, and monitoring.

Group Head, Corporate Solutions at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi said: “We are very excited about the new Interswitch SKIDATA parking solutions offer. Considering the current economic realities, customers are increasingly becoming price sensitive, and we understand this.

“Being a customer-centric organisation, we are committed to offering our customers best value for their money. This is why we have introduced this offer with the flexible payment plans, budget-friendly implementation options, with the after-sales support service.”

Akanbi, explained that the Interswitch SKIDATA parking solution holds huge benefits for professionals such as property developers, facilities managers, mechanical and electrical companies, IT solution contractors, car parking companies, project management companies, etc.

The benefits include: blocking off revenue leakages and increasing profits, Intelligent and secure access management systems, Data and report management with reliable insights, Optimization of operational processes which increases efficiency and turnover, and Bespoke ticketing models.

The SKIDATA solution has been successfully implemented in over 10,000 locations across over 100 countries. Locally, the solution has also been implemented at the MMA2 multilevel car park.