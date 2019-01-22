Firm Insists on Innovative Engineering Solution in Health, Safety, Environment

As Nigeria aims to establish itself among the 20 largest economies of the world by the year 2020, an indigenous firm, Safety Consultants and Solutions Provider (SCSP) has identified the need for innovative engineering solution to assure safety of lives, properties and businesses in Africa. Bennett Oghifo and Omolabake Fasogbon report

Environment, health and safety (EHS) is a discipline and specialty that studies and implements practical aspects of environmentalprotection and safety at work. The workplace should be a safe environmentwhere employees can do their jobs without the fear of injury or death. Thankfully, there are many ways businesses can reduce the risk of workplace accidents through the implementation of various safety plans.

As development of the African environment is increasingly being characterised by rapid technology transformation, and social, political, and economic disruption, businesses and livelihoods are being impacted either positively or negatively.

Interestingly, this same situation has ushered in an era of new opportunities for passive and active fire protection measures in ensuring safety of lives, business continuity for sustainable growth and development in the African region.

The effect of poor understanding and absence of set performance benchmarks for evaluating, assessing and investigating niche specific operational risks is now more glaring especially in the Nigerian economy. This weakness continues to result in massive loss of life, environmental damage, economic hardship and financial losses.

As an intervention agent, an indigenous firm, SCSP has therefore, taken the initiative to provide innovative engineering solutions in the area of health safety security, environment and operational risk management consultancy services.

SCSP is a life, safety, security and environment-conscious firm, a world-class integrated engineering solution and operational risk management consultant with an insistent focus on organised emergency preparedness planning, response and control which are necessary for reducing escalation of fire emergency situations. The collective ability to learn, adapt, evolve, collaborate and implement projects have enabled SCSP to absorb disruptive forces, emerge stronger and survive in the face of challenging business policies.

The mandate to become a leader in operational risk management solutions in the areas of life, fire safety and security is evident in their project delivery strategies. SCSP partners with the original manufacturers such as Johnson Controls International (formally known as TYCO), SFFECO, NAFFCO UAE, Safety First Aid, 3M Company and Leader Group for guaranteed and economic supplies of safety equipment. SCSP also delivers services in line with global best practice and industry standards such as NFPA, ISO, OSHA, IBC, SABS, BS and Nigerian Fire Services, has continued to guarantee safety and reliability of safety management systems for their clients.

SCSP regularly organises capacity building and conferencing between interested candidates and OEMs to update them on all major initiatives and best practices obtainable world-wide.

In recognition of the company’s excellent performance spanning over almost nine years and its contribution towards nation’s development, Mrs. Antonia Beri the Technical Director/Chief Consultant of SCSP has received various nominations from both media and safety organisations.

The vision of the company is also to enhance awareness for the need and availability of fire safety and operational risk management systems. It has made tremendous progress in the past eight years and undertaken several prestigious projects within the country. The company has executed projects in all sectors of the economy most especially in oil and gas, construction and manufacturing industries. On the domestic front, SCSP has flawlessly executed various mega projects such as HAZOP/HAZID/ SIL studies for significant projects such as O&G and manufacturing facilities. station. Also, Life And Fire Safety Philosophies for major operators in the Aviation, Hospitality, Finance and ICT sector.

According to Beri, “SCSP is going global in a major way having expanded footprint to Ghana and Gambia and shall not relent in fulfilling the promise of reaching new geographies to execute mega projects.”

She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to increasing life and environmental safety, saying all projects are designed and executed using global standards and codes as benchmarks with enhanced levels of reliability, efficiency and durability.

The company, she said is currently engaged with prestigious projects like development of life and fire safety master plan and procurement of safety equipment for the new Lagos Nestav hangar, development of HSSE-MS for DEEKAY Group, Installation of Fire Hydrants, Detection and Alarm system for facilities nationwide.