(UPDATED)Council of State Approves N27,000 as New National Minimum Wage, FG to Pay Workers N30,000

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The National Council of State Tay in Abuja approved N27,000 as the national minimum wage.

The approval came several weeks after the federal government, state governments, organised private sector and the organised labour failed to reach a consensus on minimum wage.

However, even though N27,000 was only approved by the Council of State as the minimum wage benchmark, the federal government said it would go beyond the approved N27,000 and pay N30,000 as its own minimum wage to federal workers.

Details later…