Buhari to Inaugurate CBN Centre of Excellence at UNN

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, January 24, 2019, inaugurate the Post-Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and donated to the University of Nigeria, Enugu State.

The project, which is part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the educational sector, is sited in the Enugu campus of the university. This followed similar projects in the University of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The world-class Post-Graduate School project, according to the CBN, comprises a Faculty building and a hostel, consisting of a 497-seater auditorium, four lecture and four tutorial rooms, traditional and e-libraries, a teleconference room and 133-room hostel.

Spokesperson of the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed in a statement that the aim of the Bank, in conceiving the project, was to ensure that students at post-graduate levels in economics, accounting, banking and finance, business administration and statistics study in a serene environment that would stimulate effective learning with a view to building human capacity for the financial services sub-sector.