Tension as Protest Rocks CCT Headquarters over Onnoghen’s Trial

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday morning stormed the headquarters of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja, where the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, is scheduled to hold.

The protesters, who were led by some leaders of Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), are said to be protesting in order not to allow the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, issue warrant of arrest against Onnoghen.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Amaehi, El-Rufai, Akpabio, Malami, APC; brains behind Onnoghen’s trial”, and “CCT trail of Onnoghen is unconstitutional” among others are currently moving towards the main gate of the CCT where policemen providing security.

Details later…