Again, Oshiomhole Urges Buhari to Probe Obasanjo

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the alleged misdeeds during his tenure.

He said Nigerians should hold the former president responsible for 65 per cent of the problems that have bedeviled the country in recent times, since he superintended over the affairs of the country for 13 years.

Addressing the party’s presidential campaign rally in Yobe State, yesterday, Oshiomhole accused Obasanjo of allegedly bribing legislators during his tenure.

Oshiomhole said: “President Obasanjo ruled the country for 13 years, so whatever are the sins of Nigeria, Obasanjo carries 65 per cent of the burden of that sin. He introduced corruption to the National Assembly giving every senator N100 million, and House of Representatives N50 million.

“Where did he get that money from? Mr. President, in the name of Almighty God, you have a duty when you are re-elected; you have a duty to use this broom. We know it will be shorter, and you know the shorter the more effective it will be. You must find answers, with all due respect, to the mismanagement that Chief Obasanjo did,” he said.

Oshiomhole who also addressed the party faithful in Hausa, said Obasanjo was exhibiting desperation because he was afraid of his betrayal having seen the turnout everywhere President Buhari has gone for campaign.

He also alleged that Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were jittery that the president has been able to withstand the rigour of campaigns and has pulled large crowd at every rally.

According to him, Obasanjo and his PDP collaborators believe that the President Buhari will not be able to campaign.

“They said the president is not campaigning when he said that Bola Tinubu will lead the campaigns.

“As a matter of a man of honour, he said Asiwaju you will lead my campaign, which is just a statement of modesty, acknowledging that there are other parties.

“They said he should come out, lead it by himself. When he decided to lead the campaigns, they said that everyday he is campaigning,” the APC chairman said.

On his part, President Buhari used the opportunity to thank the people of Yobe State for supporting his election in 2015, noting that he had fulfilled the promise made to reduce the cost of fertiliser to enable farmers improve on their productivity.

The president cautioned that the federal government will not tolerate any attempt to hoard or sell fertiliser above approved price.

Buhari who spoke to an excited crowd of party supporters who thronged the Yobe Township Stadium also vowed to deal with those engaged in smuggling of food stuffs, particularly rice.