Taraba APC, PDP Trade Words over Attack on Governorship Candidate

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Accusation and counter accusation have continued to trail Thursday’s attack on the convoy of APC gubernatorial candidate in Taraba state, Alhaji Sani Abubakar.

While the APC is accusing the state governor, Darius Ishaku, of planning to assassinate its candidate due to his unassailable popularity, the PDP however has accused Abubakar of trying to destabilise peace and cause mayhem in the state.

Addressing Journalists in Jalingo yesterday, the Director General of Sani Abubakar Danladi Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, said the attack on Abubakar was a poorly executed plan to kill him.

According to Kaigama “We strongly believe that the attack on our convoy was a poorly executed plan to kill our gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi whose car was directly hit and a bullet still lodged in the car”

“There is no doubt that Governor Ishaku is already alarmed at the phenomenal growth of APC in the state within the last three years and the unassailable popularity of our candidate and has now resorted to the old primitive style of unleashing terror and mayhem”

Kaigama equally accused Ishaku of hiding under the cover of immunity to distribute arms to youths in various parts of the state to unleash mayhem in several parts of the state thereby reneging on the peace agreement he signed with security agencies.

The DG further stated that the thugs that attacked the APC convoy were known PDP thugs though the state government has described the attack as a clash between APC and UDP supporters in a state broadcast.

But debunking the allegations raised by APC against the governor, the state Commissioner for Information, Simon Dogari, said the APC candidate was desperate to destabilise peace and make the state ungovernable so as to prevent the 2019 elections to hold as scheduled.

He accused the APC candidate of personally leading a gang of political thugs on an assault on Wukari in vehicles stocked with sophisticated arms and ammunition, shooting sporadically to scare away people while destroying billboards and posters of opposing political parties.

“Political thuggery has become a permanent style and character of Danladi Sani’s political career. We know that it is for this reason that he declined to sign the peace accord initiated by the Taraba State Police Command and INEC to ensure peaceful campaigns and elections”, he stated.

“Danladi’s well known approach to the forthcoming elections is to cause mayhem, knowing fully well that he cannot win in a free and fair election so that the election would be postponed, rescheduled and held at a time the APC Federal administration would be in a position to fully deploy security agencies to rig the elections in his favour. This he has said openly.”

“It is no secret that Sani Danladi is a man with violent disposition. He leaves violence anywhere and everywhere he has been. The desperation by APC to link PDP and governor Darius Ishaku to the Wukari crisis is callous and we reject it completely.”

The Commissioner maintained that the governor was unhappy about the unfortunate events in Wukari and condemns it in the strongest terms stressing that the governor is committed to do everything possible to ensure peace and he’s working tirelessly with security agencies to guarantee peace before and during the elections.