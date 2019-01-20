Liverpool Edge Seven-goal Thriller, Move Seven Points Clear

Mohamed Salah scored twice – including his 50th Premier League goal – as Liverpool survived a scare by coming from behind to defeat a resolute Crystal Palace in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

The Reds led 3-2 as the final whistle of a topsy-turvy match approached, but after James Milner was sent off in the 89th minute for two yellow-card offences, it was a nervy ending as the Premier League leaders desperately tried to hold on to their lead.

The win was ultimately secured when Sadio Mane added a fourth in stoppage time, though there was still time for Max Meyer to score a consolation for the visitors.

Liverpool had dominated the vast majority of the first half at Anfield but it was Palace who broke the deadlock through Andros Townsend, who beat Alisson from close range after Wilfried Zaha pulled a cross back. The hosts came out for the second period with goals on the agenda, and it took just one minute for Salah to equalise before they went ahead seven minutes later through Roberto Firmino.

Palace were not down and out just yet, though, and James Tomkins capitalised on poor defending to head his side level from a corner.

However, a calamitous error by Julian Speroni – making his first appearance since December 2017 – handed Liverpool an advantage they did not relinquish again, the visitors’ keeper scooping the ball towards his own net for Salah to poke in from on the line.

With closest rivals Manchester City set to play today, Liverpool remain seven points clear at the top of the table, while Crystal Palace stay 14th.