Isioma Samson- Determination Keeps Me Going

My Story

Isioma Samson is a model of a unique class who started her career with Pages Modelling Agency before moving to Fabulousdotcom Models, South Africa. Isioma tells Tosin Clegg how she overcame rejection at the beginning of her modelling career, her works so far and lots more

Why the choice of modelling?

I’m from Delta State but was born and bred here in Lagos and after my secondary school, I decided to go into modelling. Then I started going for auditions but unfortunately, I wasn’t picked, but I still kept on going. It has just been a passion and that’s why sometimes if I go for casting and I wasn’t picked I would keep on pushing and looking out for what’s in others that I don’t have. There was something I started with then; I used to go and catwalk and wear upcoming designers’ clothes, and that was the first step I took.

Tell us about your works so far?

I have worked with several corporate brands such as Nandos (SA), True Worth (SA), Snapcash for Sterling Bank (Nigeria) and have also done some fornFashion Designers such as David Tlale (SA), Esé Azénabor Atelier (USA), Martele Agele (NIG), Tsotetsi (SA) and many more.

What’s exceptional about you?

I’m determined and have been through a lot. So, I’m the kind of person that puts my mind to something and go with all I have to achieve it. Modelling is so cut throat and there are a lot of fine girls but my determination keeps me going.