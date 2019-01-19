Dell  Unveils New Products at  CES

Technology company,Dell ,has interrupted the technology space with its latest inventions that were unveiled recently at the Consumer Electronics Show,CES,2019

CES is the world’s gathering place for all information communication technology,ICT inventors and entrepreneurs. The platform has served as a proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for up to 50 years.

The company’s new additions included: Latitude 7400 2-in-1,XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 device,with offerings that promise to deliver seamless and intuitive experience.

A statement by the firm stated that Latitude 7400 is world’s first PC to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology1, while the 2-in-1 features ExpressSign-in,to detects user presence, wakes the system, and scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello.

The statement also informed that the company has perfected its award-winning 13” thin and light XPS 13 with a new top-mounted innovative webcam for a better video experience and a new Frost colour option.

“The XPS 13 is sought-after by professionals and consumers alike. At just 2.25-mm, Dell’s smallest HD webcam ever enables the XPS to maintain its trend-defining InfinityEdge display while moving the camera to the top of the display for a better video experience. The XPS 13 also is the first notebook in Dell’s portfolio to support Dolby Vision .

“The new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices also features ‘Adaptive Thermal’ technology that enables system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it.

The device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk.”

Speaking on the new product, President, Client Solutions Group at Dell, said, “CES is the first show of the year, and with January often marked by ambitious resolutions, we have come to CES with new products that empower people to fulfil their highest potential.

“ We are driving innovation and delivering devices and experiences to make work and play more fluid and enjoyable.”