Team 30 Drums Support for Sanwolu

Mary Nnah

Support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Lagos State, Babajide

Sanwolu, has received a shot of adrenaline with an endorsement from a group named Team-30.

The group is an exclusive body of businessmen and contractors committed to the survival of good governance and rapid development of Lagos State.

The acronym Team-30 is descriptive of a voluntary association of top contractors and employers of labour in Lagos, who created the group to add momentum to Sanwolu’s campaign ahead of other candidates.

The group came up with its position after careful study of the political environment and scrutiny of the profile and agenda of candidates from all contending parties.

The open declaration of support for the APC candidate was timed to coincide with the after effect of the mega rally to usher in the final push of the party for support from Lagosians.

The group’s philosophy is driven by the desire to sustain the enviable development trajectory that Lagos State has enjoyed since 1999.

At the same time, the group believes that Sanwolu’s experience in public service and his level-headedness are invaluable prerequisites for handling the intrigues of governing a cosmopolitan mega city like Lagos.

The group also applauded the colossal contributions of outgoing governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to the improvement of infrastructure and human conditions in Lagos State.

They noted that Ambode displayed exceptional commitment to the development of the state as Nigeria’s economic flagship and center of excellence.

They further pledged extensive material and human support for the APC candidate in the run-up to the polls.

According to the spokesman of the group Alhaji Bolaji Lawal, members have been charged to draw from various spheres of influence across the socio-economic spectrum of the state to ensure the progressive legacy of development in the state is preserved through the election of Sanwolu.