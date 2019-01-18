PDP: Abuja Town Hall Meeting Exposes Buhari’s Corruption Tendencies

Kicks against simultaneous accreditation, voting

Atiku decries worsening insecurity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s outing at the Wednesday’s Presidential Town Hall meeting, in Abuja, exposed his “proclivities for corruption.’’

This is coming as the main opposition party in the country has expressed concerns on the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow accreditation and voting to go simultaneously on election day

This came as the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday expressed serious concern over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, calling on the federal government to show more responsibility in protecting the people.

The main opposition party advised Buhari to end what it described as “showboating as Mr. Integrity,” as Nigerians have seen through the deceptions of his presidency.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign orgainsation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed in a statement yesterday, that Nigerians were shocked listening to Buhari’s defence of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over videos showing the governor allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor.

According to him, “Nigerians can now see that the Buhari’s presidency is a sanctuary of corruption, where officials thrive in using faceless individuals as fronts to fritter trillions of naira and cover their trails, while Nigerians wallow in hunger, acute starvation and untold hardship.”

Ologbondiyan stressed that particularly revealing, was Buhari’s contention on whether Ganduje could not have used another person to get the money, a comment, which ostensibly exposes how corruption is being covered in the Buhari’s presidency.

He added, “Perhaps, this offers an insight into why there has been no investigation into alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.

“This is in addition to the muting of investigations of a former aide to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.”

Expressing worry over the failing security situation in the country, Atiku called on the federal government to show more responsibility in protecting the people.

The former vice president in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, said that the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led federal government should stop blaming opposition politicians for its own failures.

Atiku explained that it is unhelpful and regrettable for a sitting government to be blaming the opposition for insecurity in the country instead of taking responsibility.

Reacting to the latest killing of scores of people in Gandi District of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, he said that he was disturbed by the uncontrolled violence by bandits who continue to kill poor villagers with impunity.

He stated, “I am genuinely concerned about the large scale losses of lives in Sokoto, Zamfara and other states under siege by bandits, and I totally condemn such reckless disregard for the sanctity of life.“Our people deserve to be secure and should not be made to lose hope in the face of repeated violence from bandits who continue to defy government warning.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has expressed concerns on the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow accreditation and voting to go simultaneously on election day.

Chairman of Atiku/Obi Campaign Council in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, expressed the worry at a parley in Awka, Anambra State recently.

Obaze said such modalities would give room for manipulation as neither parties nor observers would be able to monitor the election process effectively.

He said it would be good for accreditation and voting to go independently so that the number of those who were accredited could be determined and compared against number of votes cast at a particular location.

“Part of the guidelines issued by INEC on Monday remain contentious, part of it is the issue of simultaneous accreditation and voting.