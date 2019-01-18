How Pepsi Thrilled Music Fans During the Yuletide Season

Vanessa Obioha

It has been the tradition of the soft drink brand Pepsi to provide fun and entertainment for music lovers during the yuletide period with series of musical concerts.

The past five years have seen the brand delivering top notch entertainment events for music fans, particularly through the Rhythm Unplugged platform.

In 2016 however, Pepsi December live engagements took a more thematic form with the Pepsi Turn Down To Turn Up campaign which led to the unveiling of Teckno as Pepsi music ambassador. In 2017, it was No Shakin’ Carry Go Desembaa which was an extension of a consumer promo earlier in the year.

For the first time since their music careers witnessed an upward spiral, Pepsi music ambassadors, Wizkid and Davido held solo concerts in Lagos. Indeed, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert is still being discussed in the media space months after it held.

Last year was no exception. The brand lived up to expectations as it thrilled music fans in Lagos with a series of music concerts that featured international artistes and top Nigerian A-list artistes.

Trending on #Pepsi NoChillDesembaa, the musical combo which flagged off quite early in the month of December with the Party Dreams concert on December 7, DJ Cuppy’s Special Guests on December 9 which indeed was the first in the lineup of yuletide performances for the vivacious female disc jockey blazing the trail in what was (and still is) a predominantly male dominated terrain, the much hyped Pepsi events lived up to their billings.

From the exclusive concert by Wizkid on December 19 at Eko Hotel and Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged on Friday, December 21, Bobby Brown ‘Back in Time’ Concert on Saturday December 22, Wizkid Made in Lagos Concert held at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, on Sunday December 23, Lagos metropolis was on lockdown as thousands of youths besieged the venues of the concerts.

Thursday, December 27 witnessed yet another influx of fun seekers as they stormed the Eko Atlantic for a night of revelry with Davido.

For Pepsi, a youthful brand, the #PepsiNoChillDesembaa provided the platform to meet the youths at their passion point- music. The One Lagos Fiesta, a multiple venue, week long end -of -year and new year concert provided the wider reach for those in the suburbs who could not make it to the Island.

The concert, an initiative of the Lagos State Government was refreshed by Pepsi and other products of Seven Up Bottling Company Limited.

Pepsi also took the youth engagement a notch higher during the concerts as it gave out premium high value phones. Two lucky fans Kehinde Oresegun and Judith Egbai got iPhone Xr each at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert following a raffle draw of those that bought tickets online.

It was presented to them by Segun Ogunleye, Senior Brands Manager at Seven Up Bottling Company. Another lucky fan also won an iphone Xs max during the Wizkid Made In Lagos concert at Eko Atlantic.