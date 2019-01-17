Tambuwal, 49 Others Sign Peace Accord

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and other 49 gubernatorial candidates Wednesday signed peace accord.

The epoch-making event which took place in Sokoto had the governor and his former deputy who is the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress discussing and getting together.

Among the candidates were four females while the rest were males.

The event was organised by Independent National Electoral Commission in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and International Republican Institute (IRI).

The governor thanked the organisers of the event for their initiatives, urging all candidates to abide by the accord during and after the elections.

He added that candidates should go about their campaign peacefully and caution their supporters against violence and thuggery.

Tambuwal stressed that democracy is a process hence the need to observe its tenets.

The governor pointed out that ambition of any candidate should not worth anybody’s blood, saying: “Power comes from God and He can decides to give to anybody He wishes.

The governor also called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain a neutral umpire, adding: “I pleaded with INEC to review its guidelines for the elections and that any genuine complaint should be looked into to avoid ill feeling among electorate.”

On his part, former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto, who is also the governorship candidate of APC, said his party and supporters would abide by the accord.

The Chairman of the event and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Dr. Hassan Kukah, thanked all the candidates for participating in the event.

Kukah urged them to abide by the accord, explaining that nothing can thrive in the atmosphere of chaos and violence.