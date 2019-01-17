Omawumi, Lynxx to Feature in Accelerate TV ’s New Cooking Show

Music artistes Omawumi and Lynxx will be joining a host of other celebrities that will be displaying their culinary skills on Access Bank’s Accelerate TV, new cooking show.

Called ‘Off the Menu’, the cooking show will feature  celebrities like  Lynxxx, Omawumi, Spesh, Seyi Shay, Boj, and ill Rhymes among a host of others.

Each episode will see celebrity Chef, Soliat Bada engage the celebrities in curating sumptuous recipes off the menu as well as whipping up delectable gists.

The new series will premiere on Friday, January 25. 2019.

