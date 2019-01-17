Nigeria’s Information Management University Underway

Emma Okonji

Nigeria will anytime soon, set up a Record and Information Management University, as affiliate of the International University of Information Management (IUIM) in USA.

The President/Chairman, Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole, who made the disclosure in Lagos recently, said plans were underway for the establishment of the institution.

Oyewole, in a new year message to members of the institute, said the global project and initiative of the Records and Information Management Awareness (RIMA) Foundation shall be executed in collaboration with the Institute of Information Management (IIM), Africa.

“Official Presentation of IUIM will take place during the first-ever Founders day ceremony slated for 12th of May 2019.

“We sincerely cherish all the moments that we shared with you during the year. It means everything to us that you remain confident in our leadership ability to provide you with experience that transcends beyond membership.

“We are ready, willing and able to do more for you and the society in 2019. You are, after all, the reason why we are here,” Oyewole said.

Reviewing the past year, he said at the beginning of 2018, IIM Africa set milestones aimed at developing,

propagating and creating the necessary awareness concerning the Information Management industry across the globe, coupled with activities aimed at playing a deeper role in the lives and career of the members, providing more value wherever they can and offering greater impact wherever they must.

“Embarking on this cause through the year has brought many memorable moments that we have been very honoured to share with you.

“Among these landmarks, achievements include the successful hosting of IIM activities and induction in four new location in United State, Akwa-Ibom, Ghana, and South Africa, coupled with hosting at other old locations in Lagos, United Kingdom, Port-Harcourt, and Abuja. It is also worth mentioning that our great Institute has been officially registered to operate in the United State of America and South Africa in 2018, while that of the United Kingdom and Ghana has reached advanced stages,” Oyewole said.

“We are also proud to mention the fact that in 2018 we hosted the RIMA Foundation Awards, aimed at promoting the Information Management Industry and organisational excellence through the pursuit of excellence, efficiency, and efficacy.

“RIMA Awards is the only emerging leader and largest Enterprise Content/Document Management and Security Awards in Nigeria and Africa, recognised symbols of excellence and innovation in the management of business information and security,” he added.