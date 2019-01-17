GO Round FC, Heartland Grab Maximum Points

NPFL MATCH DAY 2

Go Round FC grabbed maximum three points away in Umuahia on the Match-day two of the 2018/19 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat of Abia Warriors.

It was the second straight defeat for the Abia team in the new season that kicked off last Sunday.

Goals from Ololade Sadiq and substitute Emmanuel Ugwu set the Omoku team on the path of victory.

Elsewhere in Okigwe, Heartland were 3-0 winners at home against Plateau United.

Former Enyimba star Chinonso Okonkwo scored a brace for Heartland to smash past 10-man Plateau United 3-0. Defender Gabriel Wassa was sent off in first half stoppage time after he bagged his second booking of the day.

FC Ifeanyiubah needed a stoppage time winner against Nasarawa United to claim their first win of the NPFL season

The Nnewi-based team who held Plateau United to a scoreless draw in their opening game of the season last Sunday, owe their home win to a stoppage time winner by skipper Chijoke Alaekwe.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM FC were 2-0 winners over visiting Kwara United. MFM FC produce two goals in the second half to earn their first points, which lift them from the bottom of the table to second place behind Enyimba on inferior goal difference. Niger Tornadoes were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah shoot to the head of the table after four points from two matches, while Heartland are second following their impressive result at Okigwe.

NPFL Match Day 2

(RESULTS)

Heartland 3-0 Plateau Utd

MFM 2-0 Kwara Utd

Abia Warriors 1-2 Go Round

IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Tornadoes 1-1 Rivers Utd

TODAY

El-Kanemi Vs Kano Pillars