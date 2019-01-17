Akinlade Promises to Empower Traders, Artisans, Farmers, Others

In his bid to make Ogun State a better place for all, the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has promised to make loans and grants accessible to traders, artisans, farmers as well as small scale entrepreneurs.

Akinlade disclosed this in Ikenne Local Government Area during his ward to ward campaign tour to the area.

According to him, market men and women, farmers, artisans and other business owners would get access to grants and soft loans to boost their income.

Akinlade, who has earlier promised to create 25,000 jobs in his first two years in office, alerted that people who own small and medium scale enterprises are missing out as a result of their inability to access grants from both national and international agencies.

He added that those enjoying the grants hitherto were people from other parts of the nation because they were well informed of the processes.

The governorship hopeful said his experience as a lawmaker at the House of Representatives had availed him the opportunity to make the grants and loans accessible to the people of Ogun State.

He said “the APM would make life more abundant for traders, artisans, farmers and other small and medium scale business owners in the state.

“There will be access to grants and loans for everybody who is interested, regardless of his or her political affiliation.

“Our people here are not enjoying all these grants because they don’t know how to access them.

“I can tell you with all sense of responsibility that majority of those accessing grants are people from a section of Nigeria I don’t want to mention.

“The good news is that my experience as a lawmaker has given me the opportunity to learn how to access the grants, even from the World Bank.

“Once you vote for me and I become the governor of this state, we will be make these grants and loans accessible to the good people of Ogun State.”

Akinlade therefore charged voters in Ogun State to get their permanent voter cards (PVC) ready for the coming general elections; urging them not to sell it to anybody.