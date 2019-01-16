Ogun APM Guber Candidate Promises 25,000 Jobs to Unemployed Youths in Two Years

Femi Ogbonnikan

Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, has promised to create 25,000 jobs for unemployed youths and women in both rural and urban areas within two years in office.

Addressing party supporters during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of Ijebu North Local Government, the Ogun APM governorship candidate stated that he plans to alleviate poverty, by providing jobs for all, regardless of class or status.

According to him, there are plans under way to create Information Communication Technology (ICT) hubs, while providing direct employment through call centres and other employment opportunities he opted not to reveal.

The Yewa South/Ipokia Federal constituency lawmaker said his administration would empower chairmen of all the 20 local governments and the 37 local council development areas in the state; adding that, “Development would get to all and sundry.”

He promised to maximise the potentials in home-based Ogun indigenes and residents, while forming his cabinet by appointing, especially, those in his campaign team into offices and assured that he would run a people-oriented government.

“We are going to create 25,000 jobs in our first two years in office. There may be the need to bring people from outside for a particular assignment. But that would be done if there is nobody in Ogun State who can do it. This will be your government. It will be a people-oriented government. Please vote for me. I will not let you down,” he said.

However, traditional rulers in Ijebu North seized the occasion to throw their weight behind Akinlade’s quest to become the next governor of the state.

No fewer than eight monarchs in the local government, including the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasaq Adesina; the Alaporu of Ilaporu, Oba Jimoh Quadri; the 94-year-old Bejeroku of Oke Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo; Oba Olaoye Abass; the Oba of Sopen, Oba Mufutau Yusuf and others were in attendance.