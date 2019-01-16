Obaseki charges Govt appointees to intensify Lassa Fever campaign 

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government has intensified efforts to curb Lassa Fever in the state and directed all government appointees to sensitise residents in rural and urban centres on measures to prevent the spread of the ailment.

The governor, who has sustained campaign against Lassa Fever since reports of the resurgence of the ailment in the country, said that the state government is deploying man and materials to ensure that Lassa Fever is kept away from the state.

According to him, “We are sustaining the campaign against Lassa Fever to ensure that the state is rid of the ailment. The campaign has been taken to the local governments even as a state-wide sensitisation has been ongoing through the media.”

The governor directed government appointees including Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants, Local Government Chairmen, and councilors, to take the message on how to prevent Lassa fever to their communities across the 18 local government areas of the state, intimating the people on what to do to avoid the ailment, and how to respond when they observe probable symptoms of the viral disease.

He said, “Government appointees are mandated to take the message on how to curb Lassa Fever to the people and ensure that they are educated on what to do when they observe symptoms of the illness. The SSAs and SAs, including those on Gender Issues should join the campaign and take the message to women across the 18 local government areas of the state.”

The governor said that there was need to intensify the campaign because of his desire to reduce chances of outbreak of the viral disease in the state, noting that government was being proactive in sensitising the people on how to guard against the disease.

“Aside from being cautious, we have also ensured that necessary equipment for the management of the disease is available in the state. At the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, we have provided dialysis machines, ventilator and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to ensure that the hospital and doctors are well-equipped to respond to emergencies,” he added.