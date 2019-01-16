NOVA Merchant Bank Promotes staff

NOVA Merchant Bank has promoted about a third of its staff. The bank said those who were affected, had demonstrated exceptional performance in their responsibilities.

It explained that the move was in fulfilment of its commitment to be the best place to work and its policy of rewarding deserving staff members,

The promotions came amidst the growth in the bank’s business as it continues to scale up its operations.

In 2018, despite the tough economic and operating climate, NOVA in its first full financial year of operations, was able to deploy a state of the art and fully digital core banking application and recorded impressive strides in customer acquisition as well as the roll out of some bespoke and innovative products.

Speaking on the recent promotions, the Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mr Anya Duroha, while commending the staff for their hard work, was quoted in a statement to have said: “The Board and Management remain committed to developing and rewarding the talent of its youthful workforce.

“The bank will continue to leverage the innovativeness and dynamism of its young personnel to develop innovative solutions to enable our customers thrive in the marketplace. NOVA’s ’s strategies rely heavily on the unique talents each staff brings to the table. We do not take this for granted.”

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Phillips Oduoza while congratulating the newly promoted staff expressed the board’s satisfaction and complete confidence in the staff and management and pledged to continue to support them as they strive to achieve their corporate goals and objectives while realising their personal aspirations.

NOVA is a newly licenced merchant bank focused on providing wholesale and investment banking services. It commenced business in 2017 and has continued to boldly execute its roll out strategies.