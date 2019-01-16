Inflation Rises to 11.44%

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased to 11.44 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2018 compared to 11.28 per cent in the preceding month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It stated that the 0.16 per cent points increase from November estimates resulted from increases recorded in all the divisions that constitute the headline index.

The urban inflation rate increased to 11.73 per cent (year-on-year) in December from 11.61 per cent in November, while the rural index increased to 11.18 per cent in December from 10.99 per cent in the preceding month.

