Enugu PDP Condemns Act of Arson on Campaign Facilities

The Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described as an act of arson on campaign facilities with the burning of five campaign vehicles branded with the pictures of the party’s gubernatorial candidate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and his running mate, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

The party in a statement made available to THISDAY, by the Director of Communications, PDP Campaign Organisation, Enugu State, Nana Ogbodo, noted that the party is yet to identify the hoodlums who carried out the dastardly act.

“This evening, five campaign vehicles branded with pictures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and that of his running mate, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, were set ablaze by yet to be identified hoodlums at the Tickles Centre, along Osadebe Street opposite WTC, Ogui, New Layout, Enugu,”Ogbodo noted.

Ogbodo also noted that this was not the first time such attack was carried out on the campaign facilities of the party in the state by those who are obviously uncomfortable with the existing peace and good governance in the state.

The statement added that the party is not unaware of the apparent confusion in some opposition camps given that there is practically no attempt on its part at campaigning to the Enugu electorate.

According to the statement: “It must be noted that this is not the first time such attack is visited on the campaign facilities of the PDP in Enugu State by those who are obviously uncomfortable with the existing peace and good governance in the state since the inception of the present administration.

“We are not unaware of the apparent confusion in some opposition camps given that there is practically no attempt on their parts at campaigning to the Enugu electorate. This despicable resort to arson runs contrary to the prevailing mood in the state which is arguably the most peaceful in the country. We therefore deprecate this dastardly act and view it as the climax of their crass desperation and inordinate pursuit fo

power.

“We hereby call on the general public to be aware of this ugly development and urge our teeming supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding even in the face of this inexplicable provocation. The matter has been formally reported to the appropriate authorities and we have implicit faith in their capacity to bring the culprits to book.”