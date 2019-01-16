CIAPS to Train PAs, Executive Assistants on Responsibilities

A Lagos-based international graduate school, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) is set to host senior personal assistants (PAs) and executive assistants from across Nigeria and other African countries, as experts gather in Lagos for one week from January 29 to February 9, 2019 to deliberate on their roles and responsibilities.

The programme is an initiative of CIAPS with input from ECAPS, Cambridge, Global PA Association London and Executive Assistant Network, Sydney.

The CIAPS Centre Director, Professor Anthony Kila said the programme is designed for experienced and new senior PAs and executives, management assistants and executive assistants who want to improve their performance and those that are new to the roles, but want to reach high levels.

He added that the programme has been designed bearing in mind the need of and with a lot of inputs from company chairmen and directors, ministers and commissioners, legislators, advisers and top consultants.

According to Kila, one of the important roles that a lot of people dangerously underestimate is that of personal assistants and executive assistants.

“It is a shame that too many people don’t realise that a huge fraction of successes and failures of senior managers and companies can be attributed to their personal assistants and executive assistants, as a matter of fact, I am convinced that to predict the performance of an executive in an office, part of what you need do is just to observe the assistants.”

As part of the programme, participants will have a special session with a CEO to discuss the practical side of assisting projects, offices and events.

In his remarks, CIAPS Administrator and Events Coordinator, Sadie Davies said technology is a major factor in the way PAs and executive assistants of the future will perform their roles and responsibilities, adding that the event will be an opportunity to share direct and inside tips about the ever-moving sector of administrators and project assistants.

CIAPS is the first paperless academic institution in Africa, and the career development and training programme is part of its effort to being the factory of professionals in Africa.