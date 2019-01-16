Buhari: I’m Not Frustrated by Anti-corruption War

Explains why he hasn’t spoken on Ganduje ‘bribery’ video

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night at a Town hall meeting in Abuja said he was not frustrated by war against corruption.

However, he said he’s being frustrated because some people were not cooperating with him in the war.

On why he seems indifferent to corruption allegation against Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, he said the matter had gone to court and Kano State House of Assembly was also investigating the matter.

He said he would rather wait for the outcome of the two institutions.