Babalakin Tasks UNILAG TV on Intellectual Discourse

Hamid Adedeji

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has urged UNILAG TV to be the source of outstanding intellectual discourse.

Speaking yesterday at UNILAG’s Media Centre during the inauguration of the university’s Television Station, Channels 184 on Startimes, Babalakin urged the station to be a source of accurate news and a centre that would provide solutions to societal problems.

His words: “I hope this station will be the centre of very interesting discussions. I am hoping that this would be a centre of correct and accurate news and will begin the end of fake news in Nigeria. We are hoping that this place will bring back the vibrancy of intellectual discourse and become a great center.

“I really look forward to you providing what is missing today. A lot of TV stations have done very well but I believe there is serious room for a TV station that will acquire the reputation of being a source of the most outstanding intellectual discourse.

“There is a vacuum. I look forward to a situation where UNILAG TV would always bring together the leaders of opinion, the most resourceful people, the most intellectual people in every area to discuss issues.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who said UNILAG was full of brilliant people who were capable of achieving any feat, urged all departments in the institution to support the TV station in its quest to become the resource centre for “serious intellectual discussions”.

Remembering his younger years with nostalgia, Babalakin said: “When I was younger, when we had issues about verifying facts, all you had to say to win the argument was that you read it in Daily Times. I look forward to being told that once it is coming from UNILAG TV Channel 184, it is accurate.”

The pro-chancellor, who said he was proud of the fact that UNILAG had advanced from owning a Radio Room to owning a TV Station, urged the Faculty of Theatre Arts to showcase its talents on Channel 184.

“I really look forward to tuning to Channel 184 in and outside Nigeria”, he added.

Babalakin also visited UNILAG’s Radio Station and Printing Press, which are also situated at the Media Center.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. ToyinOgundipe, said the TV station’s goal was to be “the most trusted news source in Nigeria by being impartial, creative, factual, credible, timely and innovative”.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said the centre would give students an opportunity to develop their talents and acquire new skills.