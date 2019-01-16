ADC Set to Surprise Bigger Parties

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The National Chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Nwosu has expressed optimism that his party stands a good chance of springing a surprise in the forthcoming national elections. He insisted that the ADC was the most credible alternative in contest.

He said, “We have 118 elected persons, including five Senators, 18 House of Representatives members, and over 95 state sssembly members across the country. We have strong presence across all the states of the federation. In Oyo State, we have 16 house of assembly members, out of a total of 32 legislators, more than any other party, including the All Progressives Congress (APC). We have two of the Senators, and half of the House of Representatives members. We have more elected members in Oyo State at the moment. In the South West, we have elected members from Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Lagos states. Across the different regions, we have elected members. Despite the fact that I am from the South-east, that is the area we have our main challenge. We have only two elected members.”

Nwosu was also very happy with the performance of the party in the North-east and singled out Adamawa State for commendation. He said the ADC has posed a big threat to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is from Adamawa. He explained, “Senator Abdulazziz Nyako, a serving Senator from Adamawa State, is ADC’s gubernatorial candidate. He has done tremendously well. In recognition of this, he received the ADC Global Handshake Award recently. He has succeeded in building ADC Adamawa into one of the most organised and effective party platforms in the country. ADC in Adamawa has 375,000 registered members. These members pay their membership dues monthly. That qualified the state to recommend one of their leaders and mentor as Board of Trustees Chairman. The party leaders across the country accepted their nominee, and the National Working Committee wasted no time in approving and ratifying His Excellency, Admiral Murtala Nyako as the party’s BOT Chair.”

Expressing confidence that his party will produce governors in many states, Nwosu noted that, “INEC records have shown that ADC fielded candidates for election across the different constituencies in Nigeria. For state elections, we have 100 per cent coverage, and for the federal elections, we have over 95 per cent. So are we doing well. I will allow Nigerians to be the judge. After the 2019 general elections are over, ADC will have many governors, and our position as a leading party will be consolidated.”