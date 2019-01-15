Umukoro Drums Support for Atiku, Okowa, others in Iyede

Jonathan Eze

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iyede Ward 2, Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Umukoro Okpako Jonathan, has urged the electorate in Iyede to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other candidates of the PDP.

Umukoro who is the Delta State Director of AtikuObi Vanguard, made the call at a unit meeting of the party in Iyede Ward 2 held at Okpaigie-Iyede.

He called on eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to endeavour to do so during the week as announced by INEC.

Also, in furtherance of his empowerment programme, 15 youths from the community were signed on to learn any vocation of their choice assuring that they will be empowered to establish their own once they finish learning the trade.

According to Umukoro, “We must come out enmass on February 16 to vote overwhelmingly for Atiku Abubakar and National Assembly candidates, Senator James Manager and Hon. Leo Ogor for House of Representatives, he said adding “on March 2, will be the turn of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and candidate of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Tim Owhefere.

Umukoro said the people of Iyede Ward 2 were lucky to have Joseph Ogeh, an illustrious son of Iyede Kingdom as Commissioner for Housing in Delta State and urged the people to come out in their large numbers to support their son by voting massively for all candidates of the PDP.

“Our candidates are men of exceptional personalities and character, and you are lucky to have them on this rescue mission. Nigeria needs their services now; that is why we must all rise up to vote them to get Nigeria working again.

“Our leader, Ogeh has done very well in Iyede and as a matter of fact our people should vote for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because he is our common project, we should also vote other PDP candidates because he needs them to perform better,” he said.

In his remark, Chairman of the Unit, Mr. Otebase Oghenerobor, noted that Okowa excelled as governor of Delta State in the last three years and half and that Iyede as a whole benefited immensely from his first term and was ready to work for the realisation of his second term ambition of building a stronger Delta.

On her part, the woman leader, Mrs. Okpare Ese, pledged the full support of the women assuring that they would go to the nook and crannies of Okpaigie-Iyede to maximise votes for Atiku, Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates.