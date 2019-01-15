Oyetola Seeks Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Tuesday called for proper care for families of Nigerian soldiers who died in the course of protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

Oyetola made the call in Osogbo at the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the premises of the State House of Assembly.

The governor said the Armed Forces Day was a day of commemoration and appreciation of the gallant soldiers who fought during the two World Wars and Civil War to keep the country together.

“These gallant soldiers paid the supreme price so that we can enjoy peace and so, today’s remembrance is to honour them and appreciate their sacrifice.

“Nigeria appreciates their sacrifice and everything needed will be put in place to make sure their efforts shall not be in vain,” he said.

He said that as part of honouring the fallen heroes, the welfare of the families they left behind must be taken care of by all Nigerians as a mark of appreciation.

The governor, as part of his own contribution to the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes, equally donated N5 million to the Nigerian Legion in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Governor, The Commander, Army Engineer Construction Command, Ede, Wing Commander, Nigeria Air Force, Ipetu-Ijesa, Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Osun Chapter, the Osun Commissioner of Police, the Ataoja of Osogbo, all laid wreaths at the cenotaph. (NAN)