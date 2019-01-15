Oyetola, Aregbesola Urge Universities to Build Character

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, have urged Nigerian universities to promote character and create values in the society.

They also emphasised the need to prioritise the fundamental objective of providing solutions to societal problems by championing productivity.

They urged graduates to do away with the mentality of seeking for white cola jobs, but rather applying the skills acquired in the course of their studies to be self-sustaining, self-reliant and self-independent.

They spoke in Osogbo at the eighth Convocation Ceremony of Fountain University.

Aregbesola was awarded the honouray Doctorate degree.

Oyetola who described university as citadel of knowledge and character acquisition, called on Nigerian universities to ensure teaching and learning of character

He said the worth of any certificate is premised on the character of the owner of such certificate, hence the need for the universities to be the bulwarks of morality, character and virtues.

“Make the university proud by being her good ambassadors, don’t be in a hurry to make money, see your certificate as requisite to change the world.

“You must begin to multiply yourselves by applying the skills you acquired in the course of your studies for greater productivity.

“You should be employers of labour not job seekers, you must reflect all the good things you learned out there by letting the university be proud of you; and be a good ambassador of the institution whenever you find yourselves”, Oyetola added.

After being conferred with a Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa), Aregbesola urged the graduates to imbibe hardwork, productivity and character.

He called on the graduating students to apply and turn the knowledge acquired in their various fields to cushion myriads of challenges confronting the country.

“Without a morally developed mind and soul, no society can survive, hence the need to encourage character learning at all levels of education.

“So, it has become a necessity for you all to be focused in life by creating your own work through your talent, experience and knowledge acquired in the course of your studies to advance the society and solving the societal problems”, Aregbesola added.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (rtd), said the university has impacted meaningfully in the lives of the people in the state as manifested in several solutions that the university had provided on societal challenges since its establishment.

He charged the graduates to uphold and reflect the virtues acquired in the course of their studies in their future undertakings.

The Pro-Chancellor urged the graduands to always keep the flag of fame of the university flying wherever they are, saying “don’t compromise worthy conduct and excellent performance wherever you go to in order to be good ambassadors of the university as your general dispositions will be used to judge the university in the larger society”.