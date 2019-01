By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in the State House received Assistant Inspector General of Police , Mohammed Adamu, who is said to have been tapped by the President to replace IGP Ibrahim Idris who clocked the mandatory retirement age today.

Adamu was accompanied to the State House by the outgoing IGP Idris, at about 1.30pm.

Both men are still in a closed-door meeting with the president.

Details later…