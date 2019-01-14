TVC Wins Award

For its invaluable contribution towards the deepening of Nigeria’s broadcasting industry, TVC News, a member of TVC Communications, has clinched the NBC Prize for the “Best Television Station of the Year” at the 26th Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA).

To win the award, TVC News beat a strong field of competitors, riding on the back of its highly acclaimed professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity.

At the awards ceremony, which held in Lagos recently, Chairman, Panel of Assessors, Nigeria Media Merit Awards, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, noted that competition in the category was tough.

His words: “This year, we had difficulty in picking winners in the Newspaper of the Year, Editor of the Year, Radio of the Year and Television of the Year categories. The scores were too close for comfort. The differences between the winners in the categories were marginal.”

The Nigeria Media Merit Award is the foremost media excellence award and also the most prestigious annual celebration of the best in the Nigerian media industry. The award ceremony attracted a huge audience of journalists, media and PR practitioners from traditional and new media platforms.

The Director of News, TVC News, Stella Din-Jacob, who received the award on behalf of TVC Communication said: “We are delighted to be awarded the winner for the Best Television Station of the Year.”