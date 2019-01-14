More Innovations in NAHCO as Godsmart Increases Stake

By Goddy Egene

There are strong indications that Godsmart Nigeria Limited(GNL), which is the majority shareholder of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nacho aviance) will introduce innovations that will boost the performance of the company and deliver improved returns.

GNL last week became the majority shareholder of NAHCO with 26.95 per cent after Lufthansa Commercial Holding transferred all of its 97,453,125 ordinary shares of representing six per cent shareholding it. Prior to the transfer, GNL development, had purchased a 16.7 per cent stake in the firm from some shareholders, making it the largest single shareholder.

Market analysts said with the increase in the stake of GNL, it will now have more influence on the NAHCO and introduce innovations into the firm’s operations. They said already a new managing director/chief executive officer MD/CEO) in the person of Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi.

According to the company, Fagbemi’s appointment is to drive the company’s structure. All NAHCO’s subsidiary companies, including NAHCO Free Zone (NFZ), Nahco Energy and Power (EPI) and Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO), will report directly to the GMD/CEO.

Fagbemi, a thoroughbred Aviation Management Professional and a management turnaround expert with IATA, ACI and ICAO certifications will bring on board her wealth of experience in championing the agreed strategic transformation plan of NAHCO following a Board and management retreat with inputs from KMPG.

She is expected to implement the new strategic plan, operationalise a seamless and harmonised group structure which will transform NAHCO into one of the best companies in the world. The new GMD will focus on improving customer experience, drive stakeholder value, enhance shareholders’ investment in the company, integrate and closely monitoring of the activities of the subsidiaries to create synergies and better returns on capital.

Fagbemi, would, in the immediate, have the task of repositioning the company, maintaining industrial harmony, energising the staff and improving stakeholder relationships and values.

She is also expected to coordinate and drive the new audacious, bold and challenging initiatives that will establish NAHCO Plc as the leading ground handling company in West and Central Africa in the shortest possible time.

The new NAHCO is an Airports Council International (ACI) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certified International Airport Professional (IAP) and an IATA – certified Leasing Professional with expertise in infrastructure provision and public private partnerships.

She is one of the few African women to have achieved the highly rigorous standards for expertise in the field of airport management including aviation ground handling and facilitation.

In addition to the IAP Certification, Fagbemi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa”(IESE) University of Nevara, Spain. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan.

She also attended Maryhill Convent School Ibadan, Queens School Ibadan, International School Ibadan, Harvard University USA and Cranfield University, UK.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Fagbemi has had the privilege of working and training in various aspects of airport management, passenger handling, ramp handling and cargo handling at Dubai International Airport, Changi Airport Singapore, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth Airport amongst others.