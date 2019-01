Implement Agreement Reached with ASUU, NANS Begs FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal government to fulfill agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in order to ensure resumption of academic activities in public universities.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement issued yesterday in Enugu and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The attention of the apex student governing body, NANS, has been drawn to the recent ASUU position and condition for suspension of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union.

“NANS is also on the know that ASUU had vowed that the ongoing strike would not be called off until the federal government fulfills all the agreements both parties reached in their last meeting.

“NANS salutes ASUU for negotiating and reaching an agreement during her last meeting with the federal government delegation.

According to him, NANS is passionately appealing to the federal government to fulfill its part of the agreements reached with ASUU in the best interest of Nigerian students without further delay.