Exchange Telecommunications Gets Three International Standards Certifications

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Exchange Telecommunications Limited, one of the leading interconnect carrier (Clearing House) has been awarded three International Standards – ISO 9001-2015, ISO 27001-2013 and ISO 22301-2012.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held in Lagos, the Financial Controller of Exchange Telecommunications, Mrs. Oluwatoyosi Adebakin, noted that though the company started as a Nigerian company, which has grown and is seeking to extend its frontiers as a global brand operating effectively in the world’s major economies because of its undoubted human and technological capabilities.

On why the company gained the three international certifications at once given the arduous and rigorous task of obtaining one, Adebakin, said it was done in response to the company’s determination and quest of venturing into international business soon which will require partnership with likeminded organisations.

“To be better perceived beyond marketing efforts and referrals, Exchange Telecommunications pursued these certifications, so its worth as well as processes would showcase the company as one who adopts international best practices in her operations and consequently deserving of such partnerships and patronage,” she said.

The certifications were facilitated by Digital Jewels Limited, a leading information technology (IT) governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting and capacity building firm with deep competencies in information security, information assurance, project management.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Digital Jewels Limited, Mrs. Adedoyin Odunfa, commended the board and management of Exchange Telecommunications for taking such a bold approach at strengthening the fabric of its business and abilities to deal credibly with international partners and clients.

She noted that in an increasingly competitive and dynamic world, ICT remains the game changer and Exchange Telecommunications Limited is at the heart of the ICT business, therefore should be wary of vulnerable attacks like ransomware and hacking attacks amid value creation for the benefit of stakeholders.

Odunfa, maintained that to win consistently, it was imperative for organisations to constantly create value on one hand and be able to optimise risks on the other hand. This, Odunfa said was why the three certifications are important.

She said while the ISO 9001-2015, Quality Management System (QMS), is to enable the organisation deliver consistent value to its esteemed clients, ensure leadership engagement and address associated risk; the ISO 27001-2013, Information Security Management System (ISMS), includes management of processes and procedures that helps it identify and manage downside risks that organisations faces in the ICT world.

On the other hand, the ISO 22301-2012, Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), enables the firm to address perceived and unperceived risk in the course of doing business.

“These certifications remain a remarkable feat for Exchange Telecommunications as it takes some organisations years to gain one of these ISO standards, her management team has doggedly pursued all three as part of the organisation’s set goals for the year and has attained same within a space of months as a mark of it’s determination and drive to internationalise its business,” she said.

With a presence at the Telehouse in London and connected to several Tier 1 and Tier 2 Carriers, Exchange Telecommunications is a national wholesale carrier licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and connected to the major mobile network operators in the country.

“It carries the most minutes for each of them with an acclaimed capacity of terminating well over 150 million minutes national and 100 million minutes international calls monthly. “She operates under the twin licences of Interconnect Exchange and International Data Access.”