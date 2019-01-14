Betway Pledges Improved Performance

International betting platform, Betway has launched a new ‘Money Back’ promotion to reward customers this January.

Throughout the ‘Money Back’ promotion, Betway would reward its customers by refunding one per cent of their bet amounts on all bets placed daily.

According to the company, every time a customer bets, one per cent of it would be deposited into their accounts as cash and would be ready to use the next day.

This promo applies to all sports (pre-game or live betting), casino, betgames, virtuals and Jackpot bets.

To qualify for this promotion, customers simply need to bet any amount on any product and get one per cent of their bet amounts back in cash.

Speaking on the promotion, Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya said, “The ‘Money Back’ promo is the perfect way to start the New Year. January can be a tough month for many people, so we decided to support Nigerians by giving them money back on every bet they place daily on the Betway platform.”



Also available on the Betway platform are the increasingly popular Book-a-Bet and Cash Out features. Book-a-Bet allows players share their bet selections with friends and family using a booking code. This feature gives Betway users the opportunity to share game predictions with the people they care about. The “Cash Out” feature on the other hand, allows customers to take an early payout on their bets before they are settled. It also allows customers to reclaim some of their stake if things aren’t quite going their way.

Betway, Official Principal Sponsor of Premier League side West Ham United and Sponsor of the first ever 5-a-side football league in Nigeria remains the betting platform of choice for sport fans in the country