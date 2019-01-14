Akinlade Promises to Create Trade, Investment Ministry 

By Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has promised to create the Ministry of Trade and Investment if he emerged the next governor of the state.

In doing so, he said the ministry would be saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring accessibility of grants and funds are made easier for the Ogun people from the federal government coffers.

Also, he said he would create the Ministry of Community Development which will be independent so that it can focus on the grassroots development of the state.

Akinlade stated this during a meeting with community practitioners at the Cooperative College in Ijeja, Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday.

According to the APM governorship candidate, the creation of the ministry of trade and investment will make the community cooperative independent and accessible to grants and funds.

“The ministry of community development is no gain-saying the fact that it is the back-bone of the economy in the state. We know how important it is, and we will not let you down if elected. We are going to make it easy for you in the area of accessibility to grants and funds.

“We cannot sustain infrastructure in Ogun State without investment in the rural communities because the communities play a viable role in the development of the state,” he said.

The governorship candidate stated that he would create an enabling environment for the Ogun people to create more wealth.

“As a member of the Federal House of Representatives, I have been exposed to commercial banks and how loans are being expended to local farmers and traders. The North benefited immensely in comparison with other geopolitical zones.

I will ensure that accessing grants and funds are made easier for Ogun people from the federal government coffers because the people of Ogun are predominantly farmers, the people who stole my mandate rely on money and wealth, forgetting that Governor Ibikunle Amosun enjoys the goodwill of the people of the state,” said Akinlade. T