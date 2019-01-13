Tension in Ilorin as PDP, APC Supporters Clash

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition all progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state clashed on Sunday in Ilorin metropolis.

It was gathered that, some suspected political thugs unleashed mayhem at Ode Alfa Nda, Agbaji and Ayelabegan communities in the Ilorin metropolis where many people were reportedly injured by gunshots fired by the thugs at a political rally.

It was also learnt that windscreen of many vehicles were broken by the thugs in the attack, while party supporters scampered for safety.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing to arrest perpetrators.

He also warned trouble makers, political parties and their leaders to caution their supporters, saying that anyone found culpable of election violence would be severely dealt with.

A statement by the media aide to the APC governorship candidate, Rafiu Ajakaye, said two persons, who were seriously injured by gunshots fired by the thugs, were receiving treatment at undisclosed hospital.

Ajakaye, who said that the Kwara APC governorship candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was quickly whisked away from the rally, called on security agencies to rise up and and tackle hooligans terrorising election campaign in the state.

Also, a member of the PDP, Baba Idris, said that two people, who were reportedly shot, later died, adding that more than 20 cars were destroyed in the Agbaji compound, Ilorin, during the mayhem.

Idris also said that families affected by the onslaught by the thugs include the Île Ottan, Sholagberu, Wopa, Olayeri, and Onilemarun families, adding that Alfa Nda, Imam Aliagan’s car, was also destroyed.