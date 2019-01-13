Solskjaer’s United Face Tottenham Test at Wembley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his Manchester United managerial stint so far with a trip to play Tottenham at Wembley today.

Solskjaer could become the first United manager to win his first six games in charge in all competitions after he guided them to a 100 per cent record over the festive period.

The interim boss disagreed that this will be his toughest test, but wants to go to Wembley and play in the same attacking philosophy that has seen United score 16 goals in five games.

“You get tested every single game in the Premier League – no doubt about it – but of course this is against a top, top side,” Solskjaer said.

“If we want to get closer to them and go past them we need a good performance and a good result.

“You always adapt to any opposition. We play one of the best teams in the league. Of course we have got to be aware of their strengths.

“But we need to attack teams. That is our strength, going forward as a team when you look at us now, with the way we have played.”

Tottenham won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season and will be bidding to do the double over United for the first time in Premier League history.

Tottenham will assess Lucas Moura for the visit of United. The Brazil forward missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea with a knee injury and will face a fitness test ahead of today’s game.

Eric Dier (appendicitis) and Victor Wanyama (knee) miss out, while Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele are back in training but not match fit.

Manchester United are set to welcome back Paul Pogba. The Frenchman missed last weekend’s FA Cup win over Reading because of a knock to the back of his right leg but United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the midfielder is ready to return at Wembley today.

Marcos Rojo has returned to his native Argentina as his injury is taking longer to heal than anticipated, while Chris Smalling (foot) is a doubt and Eric Bailly completes a three-match suspension.

Spurs are looking to win three consecutive top-flight meetings with Manchester United for the first time since September 1960.

Manchester United have lost their last three away Premier League matches against Spurs – they had lost just three of their first 23 against them in the competition between 1992 and 2014 (W12 D8).

Spurs could become the first team since Everton in 1987 to win four consecutive home top-flight matches against Manchester United.

Manchester United have lost two of their last three matches at Wembley in all competitions (including this exact fixture last season), as many as they had in their last 15 at the ground (W8 D5 L2).

Manchester United have won just four of their last 17 away Premier League matches in London (D4 L9).

Tottenham haven’t lost consecutive home league games since May 2015, when they lost against Aston Villa and Man City.

After winning their last four league games against fellow ‘big six’ opposition last season, Manchester United are winless in their five such matches this term (D2 L3).

Victory here would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer equal Matt Busby’s record of a Manchester United manager winning their first five league games in charge of the club.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura (2) were on the scoresheet in Tottenham’s 3-0 win in the reverse fixture – only Clint Dempsey in 2012/13 and Jermaine Jenas in 2005/06 have scored home and away against Man Utd for Spurs in the same Premier League campaign.