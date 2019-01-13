GCUOBA Holds Founder’s Day Jan. 16

The Government College Ughelli Old Boys’ Association (GCUOBA) at the weekend said it would hold its 2019 Founder’s Day celebrations on January 16.

Also, the college’s class of 1969 announced the donation of a renovated and refurbished block of classroom worth N50 million as part of activities to mark 50th anniversary of their admission into the school.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary General, Mr. Robinson Idoko and Class of 1969 Publicity Secretary, Felix Eguabor.

The statement said activities to mark the reunion and 50th anniversary of the Class of 1969 would kick off today at the residence of Mr. Chief Donatus Umukoro in Ughelli, at 10 a.m..

The statement added that it “will climax with the commissioning of the N5 million worth block of classroom refurbished with modern amenities, which will house the school’s Junior Secondary School 1.

“Founder’s Day celebration, Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections will hold on Wednesday January 16 between 8 a.m and 5 p.m The refurbished block of classroom will be commissioned by GCUOBA President General Worldwide, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete will unveil the classroom block same day.”