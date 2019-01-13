Change the Tree, and the Fruits Will Change

Joshua Adeyanju.

Luke 6 vs 43….45

For a good tree brings not forth corrupt fruit, neither doth a corrupt tree bring forth good fruits.

44.For every tree is known by his own fruit.For thorn,men do not gather figs,nor of bramble bush gather they grapes.

45.A good man,out of good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart,bringeth forth that which is evil.for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh.

This is one of first major sermon of Jesus,early in his ministry.popularly known as sermon on the mount Jesus was speaking to a large congregation ,but usually in a style of parables to the religious institution of Pharisees.

Jesus said, good tree brings forth good fruits.and corrupt tree corrupt fruits.

In vs 45. Jesus gave interpretation of the parable,saying a good man,out of good treasure of his heart, brings forth that which is good and an evil man out of evil treasure of his heart bring forth that which is evil. Out of the abundance of the heart,the mouth speaketh

Tree, in this parable represent individual, institution,state or a nation.

While fruits represent conduct,way of life, social values,character, behavioral pattern and behaviour.

Jesus emphasize that tree can only bring his kind.grape tree grape fruits. Thorns can never give fig fruits.

So if an individual is corrupt,don’t expect virtue,justice, trustworthiness or selfless service.

Because, his conduct is from the treasure of his heart.

Proverbs 4 vs 23.

Keep your heart with all diligence,for out of it are the issues of Life.

Your heart, is a function of what you see,

What you hear, information you are exposed.

So Solomon says in proverb,we need to keep our heart with all diligence.Dont be careless .For out of it are the issues of Life.Love. hatred. Truth and dishonesty.kindness or mean.humility or pride,all these flow from the heart.Based on the exposure.

Genesis 3 vs 1 ..6. recorded the exposure of Eve to serpent, the devil. She became corrupt, a liar and selfish.This rubs over adam. and Cain also inherited this selfish nature.

For you to become profitable in 2019.

It is inside out,not outside on

Mathew 12 vs 33

Either make tree good, then the fruit also become good,make the tree corrupt, then the fruit is corrupt

Jesus says,fruits can never. change outside the tree.

Our institution can Never change, if we individuals don’t change. Our church will not be pillar of truth, and house of prayers, if we don’t change.

Out of abundance of the heart mouth speaks

The heart is a function of what you see and perceive.

Proverbs 23 vs 6 & 7

Eat thou not the bread of him that hath an evil eye,neither desire his dainty meat.

For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.

Unless our view of life, perception of life changes, Luke 6 vs 45 our thinking and life can not change.

Jesus says life is worth more,than raiment,more than food.

Man’s life is not measured by abundance of material things he possess.

Mathew 6 vs 21..23

For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also

The light of the body is the eye, if therefore thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light

But if thine eye be evil,thine whole body shall be full of darkness.

To clean ourselves, our society, institution,nation ,we change our world views.

Jesus said Mathew 5 vs 29

If thine right eye offend thee pluck it out and cast it from the, for it is profitable for thee,that one of your members should perish and not that the whole body be cast into hell.

Jesus says, you, and I, and our society should pluck out all bad habits, bad way of life, bad morals, bad values so as to have a greater 2019.

Jesus says,it is always inside out,not outside in.

If we change tree the fruit will change.

From the presidential villa, to the state house, to the royal palaces, to the school teacher, journalist, shoe cobler, market trader and road side trader. Let us stop to have evil eye.

Let us stop to chase vanity.

Life is more than, raiment and food.

A man’s life is not in material possession he gather.

Love your neighbor irrespective of tribe,faith or creed.,tolerate ourselves as Nigerians since our society is complex,multi etnic,multireoigious,show kindness.support the weak.defend justice.provide social security where there is abundant goodness and peace. Seek first, kingdom of God and his righteousness.

Change the tree and the fruit will change.