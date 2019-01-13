Ayade Mourns Victims of Fuel Tanker Explosion

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade has expressed deep regrets and sadness over the tragic death of some persons in an explosion from a fuel laden tanker at New Netim junction, on the outskirts of Calabar.

Ayade, who said he was devastated by the unfortunate tragedy, described the incident as not only gripping but mind numbing, saying it was a tragedy that should not have occurred in the first place.

He said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita Saturday.

According to him, my heart goes out to all the victims of the fuel tanker explosion. This is the most horrendous way to die. I am too shocked and traumatized to express the depth of my grief for the victims of the explosion.

As a government, Ayade said the state would try and reach out to the victims’ families who are affected by these avoidable deaths. Whatever circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident must be thoroughly investigated. This is one tragedy too many. We must do something to ensure this does not happen again.

While pleading with Cross Riverians not to subject themselves to such cheap and avoidable deaths, Ayade urged the state Ministry of Information and Orientation to immediately begin a sensitisation campaign to educate the citizens on the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers laden with fuel.