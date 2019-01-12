The “Hear Word!” Stage Play Returns 

Nigeria experienced one of the biggest live performances as the highly anticipated stage play tagged Hear Word! returned to Lagos last December on the 28th, 29th and 30th, at the MUSON Centre.

The performance was part of an international tour which includes New York, California and Hamburg.

The critically acclaimed woman empowerment play shares generational stories highlighting political, social and cultural factors that limit the lives of women.

It was staged for the empowerment of women all over the world.

The play, starring Nollywood icons Joke Silva and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and other amazing cast members that includes Elvina Ibru, Ufuoma McDermott, Omonor, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Rita Edward, Odenike, Debbie Ohiri and Oluchi Odii js now on an international tour with stops in New York, California and Hamburg.

The amazing cast now in New York, will perform six shows at the world-renowned Public Theatre in New York City from January 3rd -7th 2019.

The team will then cross the USA to showcase at the Segerstrom Center in California on January 10th and 12th, before heading to Thalia Theater in Hamburg, Germany.