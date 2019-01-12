 PDP Already Conceding Defeat, Says Tinubu 

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Leader of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday that all those crying of electoral violence ahead of the 2019 are only crying wolf and already conceding defeat.

Tinubu said the party and its Presidential candidate would not want any Nigerian to be a sacrificial lamb as a result of violence during the 2019 general elections, as it does not need any form of violence to win the election.

Tinubu told newsmen after a meeting with Traditional Rulers from the South-west in Abuja that the party was working hard to win the elections and so does not look forward to any form of violence during the election.

He said those who are crying of an impending violence during the election are only crying wolf and have already conceded defeat, while looking for excuses to tender to Nigerians for losing the election.

When asked of the message of the traditional rulers regarding peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections, Tinubu said “the royal fathers spoke of the need for a peace election. When you have the believe that you can get a proper result, you work hard because you want peace.

“When you believe that you can win, you don’t want violence. We all love our children, our brothers and our followers and none of us would want our followers to become sacrificial lambs. We won’t encourage violent disruption of any election because we are confident of winning. Those who are crying wolf before the election have already accepted defeat before the election as far as I am concerned.

“I am very happy and proud of the very promising situation. When you have the endorsement of your royal fathers, it means you have the people with you and the voice of the people is the voice of God. I am elated.”

The APC Leader appreciated the royal fathers for their support and for not giving up on the APC and for visiting the President to encourage him.

Tinubu said the PDP President candidate never did anything to assist Lagos State as Vice President when the Obasanjo government seized allocation to the local government councils in the state, but merely asked them to go and comply with Obasanjo’s directives.

He said: “Atiku was Vice President of this country when the local government allocation for Lagos state was seized. When we led a protest to Atiku then, he said go away. Go and comply. Without those allocation, you cannot bring Development.

“When we said we needed power to power Lagos and the industrial base in our region, they said no. They were taking away N250 million from our allocation every month for being innovative and creative. Everywhere we turn, they rejected us and punished us. But we never gave up.

“Today, we are in that progressive development championed and led by President Muhammadu Buhari. Thank you for not looking back. Thank you for visiting and encouraging him.”

Speaking with reporters after the meeting with the traditional rulers, the former Lagos State governor described the visit as promising.

On his alleged collapse on Monday after the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tinubu simply said “Fake news and whoever is manufacturing it, you better not believe them.”

On the alleged boycott of the inaugural meeting of the campaign council by APC governors, he said “that is negative and fake news too. The point is, the governors had to stay back home because we all don’t have to converge in one place to decide certain modalities when we can easily go back to them on what was discussed and what we expect from your state. That is what we call structuring in an election. There are some jelly fish reporters around Nigeria these days.”

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers said as royal fathers, they were fathers to all and would therefore continue to preach peace and peaceful coexistence.

The Oni said “My message to Nigerians in this time of election is peace, peace and peaceful coexistence all the way. The power of every Nigerian and every electorate lies in the thumb.

“As traditional rulers, we are father to all and in playing that role, we pray that there should be peace in this country. That is what we are preaching and it is very important to all of us to know than Nigeria is greater than any of us. So. We should continue to preach peace and identify with good things that will be beneficial to the nation. That is why we are here.”

The traditional rulers who had earlier visited the President include the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Alake of Egbaland and Chairman Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, Ayangburen of Ikorodu and Vice Chairman, Lagos Traditional Ruler, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, Olukare of Ikare Akoko Chairman Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Akadiri Momoh 1V, Oloye Oye and Chairman Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Michael Oluwole Ademolaju Adugbole II