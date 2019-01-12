Kwara Stands Still for Saraki, Atunwa, as PDP Flags-off Campaign

SATURDAY POLITY

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, on Tuesday set out on another political journey on the premises of Pilot Primary School, Bode -Saadu, the headquarters of Moro Local Government Area of the state. They came out in their thousands to make a strong statement about their commitment, determination and zeal to continue to provide enviable political leadership to the people of the state.

The event, which was the flag -off of the campaigns of the party and the presentation of flags to its candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the country, had an unprecedented crowd of party supporters that trooped out to witness the rally that has been described in some quarters as the mother of all rallies in the political history of the state.

The development, according to political pundits in the state, was to make a statement of support and commitment to the Senate President and National Leader of the PDP that come rain, come shine, his people and PDP supporters in the state would continue to follow him to wherever he leads in the overall interest of the state and of the country as a whole.

Prior to the flag off of the party’s rally, its leaders moved from one ward to another to mobilise voters. Apart from this, the party had instituted canvassers across the 193 wards in the state by engaging the electorate on the need to continue to ensure continuity in the governance of the state come 2019.

The canvassers, who were enthusiastic about the assignment, have been making a good outing and have vowed to ensure that all the candidates of the PDP, starting from governorship candidate, Hon. Razak Atunwa, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, among others, were elected.

As early as 9.a.m last Tuesday, party faithful and supporters across the three senatorial districts of the state defied harsh harmattan weather and joined in a convoy of vehicles to the venue of rally at Bode-Saadu town, which is also the headquarters of Kwara North senatorial district.

Supporters were seen brandishing placards with inscriptions such as, “Atunwa 1”, “Atunwa’ will do it very well”, “Saraki is our leader”, “Saraki Oloye”, “Atiku is our president”, “No way for seasonal politicians in Kwara”, among others.

Saraki, who was highly elated with the massive turn out of the party’s members at the rally, said that “the members of the PDP in Kwara state and entire people of the state have resolved to frustrate the Senator Tinubu’s threat to wrestle power in Kwara state for APC by all means.

“I want to tell you that this forthcoming general elections in Kwara state is not about me, or about our governorship candidate, Hon. Razak Atunwa and other candidates in the election, but about Kwara and our tradition.

“We must all come out with our permanent voters cards and come out enmasse during the polls to vote for all the PDP candidates and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, respectively during the elections.”

In his remark, Atunwa said that his administration would add value to the socioeconomic growth of the state if voted into office come March 2, during the governorship election in the state.

Atunwa also promised to continue with the good work of previous administrations in the state. He added that youths would be empowered and offered employment opportunities for them to contribute their quota to the growth of the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the Mandate 2019 of the PDP, Professor Suleiman Abubakar told the mammoth crowd that the forthcoming general election in the state was between the tenants and the landlord.

He said that these tenants were reactionists that have not made any contributions to the socioeconomic growth of the state but want to reap the fruits.

Abubakar, who was a former minister of National Planning during Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, stated that “these tenants would not have their way in the political calculations of the state because they are allegedly planning to sell out our common wealth to their political masters outside the state.”

He added that the good work of the PDP in the state in the last 16 years would be continued and not sold to outsiders.

Abubakar noted that “the coming out of our members and supporters for this flag off of our campaigns is an attestation of the acceptance of the political leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki and this will be shown to our opposition group through voting during the polls in the state.”

He urged the members of the party to move out enmasse and mobilise more voters for the party during the elections.

The chairman of the party, Hon. Kola Shittu said that the superlative achievements of past governments in the state would assist the party to win all its seats in the elections.

He advised the party members to go inward and mobilise for votes so as to ensure a landslide victory of the party in the state.

Shittu, who used the occasion to laud the political sagacity of the senate president, Dr. Saraki said that his leadership zeal has continued to be a great tonic for the growth of the PDP both in the state and in Nigeria.

He also used the occasion to present flags to the candidates of the party and enjoined the members of the party to vote enmasse for them during the polls.

With the flag off of PDP’s campaign ahead of the election, a stage is now set for the battle of titans in Kwara state. The PDP has vowed to maintain its continuity agenda to add value to the socioeconomic growth of the state.