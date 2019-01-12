Hackers Take over APC Campaign Website

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its campaign website has been infiltrated by unknown hackers.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said:”Our attention has just been drawn to the fact that the APC’s official campaign website, apc.com.ng has been hacked with unauthorised content posted on our pages”.

The party said it had instructed that the site be taken down.

In the statement, APC said that, “steps are underway to clean it up, strengthen the security, and restore it as soon as possible.

“We won’t allow the desperate people to succeed in their evil plots.”